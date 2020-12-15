Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Shares Down 8.4%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)’s share price dropped 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celtic in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50.

Celtic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

