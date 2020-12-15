Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 125.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.28.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

