Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.28.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

