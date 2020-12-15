CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.02.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE GIB opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 27.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 48.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CGI by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.