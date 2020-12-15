Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Chart Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

GTLS stock opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $117.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

