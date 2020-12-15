Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $319.50

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 311.63 ($4.07), with a volume of 377368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £853.99 million and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 248.05.

In other Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 12,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £28,337.46 ($37,023.07).

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures explosive hazard detection equipment; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and electronic countermeasures, as well as network protection technologies.

