China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Resources Gas Group in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRGGF)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.