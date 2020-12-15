Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,318.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,309.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.64, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,286.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,204.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

