ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Shares Down 2.4%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.41. 6,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 18,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

