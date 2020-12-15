Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Shares Up 1.7%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRRF. TD Securities cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

