Chubb Limited (CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on January 8th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Chubb has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $11.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.44. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,352 shares of company stock worth $24,337,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.95.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.