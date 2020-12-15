CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)’s share price rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

CIFAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

CI Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

