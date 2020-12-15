CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) & Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Critical Contrast

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CITIC has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nucor has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CITIC and Nucor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CITIC $72.90 billion 0.29 $6.88 billion N/A N/A Nucor $22.59 billion 0.74 $1.27 billion $4.31 12.91

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than Nucor.

Dividends

CITIC pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Nucor pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Nucor pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nucor has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Nucor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nucor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CITIC and Nucor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CITIC N/A N/A N/A Nucor 2.15% 7.21% 4.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CITIC and Nucor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A Nucor 0 8 3 0 2.27

Nucor has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.97%. Given Nucor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nucor is more favorable than CITIC.

Summary

Nucor beats CITIC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products. It also engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Steel Products segment offers hollow structural section steel tubing products, electrical conduits, steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel products, cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating and expanded metal products, and wire and wire mesh products primarily for use in nonresidential construction applications. This segment also engages in the piling distribution business. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron (DRI); brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, DRI, and hot briquetted iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

