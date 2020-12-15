Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index (NYSEARCA:UCHF) Trading 0% Higher

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index (NYSEARCA:UCHF)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.56. 658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index (NYSEARCA:UCHF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 38.04% of Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

