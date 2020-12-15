Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $656.00

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 656 ($8.57) and last traded at GBX 645 ($8.43), with a volume of 12590197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 534 ($6.98).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDM. Peel Hunt downgraded Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 391.15. The stock has a market cap of £991.81 million and a P/E ratio of 80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

