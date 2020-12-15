Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

COHU stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $320,695.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,019.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1,126.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 9.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

