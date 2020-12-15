Colony Group LLC Acquires New Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 125,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 118.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,165,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,921,000 after buying an additional 1,089,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.