Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $52,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

