Colony Group LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.16.

Shares of RF opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

