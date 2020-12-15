Colony Group LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Barclays cut their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.