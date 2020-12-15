Colony Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119,739 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $4,446,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,860.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $818,003.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,227 shares of company stock valued at $23,693,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.59.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

