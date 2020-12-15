Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.62.

NYSE:GS opened at $237.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.95. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

