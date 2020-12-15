Colony Group LLC Sells 219 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

STZ opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $214.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

