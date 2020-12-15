Colony Group LLC Sells 693 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,525,000 after buying an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 352,052 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 150,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATO opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

