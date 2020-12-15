Colony Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $65,386,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,841,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET opened at $274.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $289.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.87.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.24.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,673 shares of company stock worth $53,563,941 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.