Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.22 and last traded at $47.22. Approximately 4,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCO. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 99,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth $504,000.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.