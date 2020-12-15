Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $206,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 39.4% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $7,515,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

