Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.31. 658,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 262,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CODYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

