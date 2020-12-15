Comparing Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 69.17% 0.17% 0.04% Cimarex Energy -104.14% 7.29% 3.41%

Dividends

RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out -50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cimarex Energy pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cimarex Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Cimarex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $14.70 billion 1.68 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -31.66 Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 1.66 -$124.62 million $4.46 8.63

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Cimarex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 11 1 2.93 Cimarex Energy 0 3 19 0 2.86

Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $41.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production. It is also involved in the commodity trading; and producing wind, hydro, and solar electricity, as well as operates gas storage facilities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,782 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

