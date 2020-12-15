Comparing Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Isuzu Motors 31.43% 52.93% 28.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Isuzu Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.10 $313.00 million $3.86 1.15 Isuzu Motors $19.09 billion 0.38 $747.34 million N/A N/A

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and Isuzu Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Isuzu Motors 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats Garrett Motion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

