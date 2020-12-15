Comparing Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsen and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsen N/A N/A N/A VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ipsen and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsen 0 6 3 0 2.33 VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ipsen and VolitionRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsen $3.02 billion 2.31 -$56.78 million $1.89 10.98 VolitionRx $17.10 million 9.70 -$16.10 million ($0.41) -8.39

VolitionRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ipsen. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ipsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ipsen beats VolitionRx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ipsen

Ipsen S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology. Its products include Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Cabometyx to treat renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl to treat advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics. The company also provides NutropinAq to treat growth failure in children due to growth hormone deficiency, turner syndrome, or chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for long-term treatment of growth failure in children and adolescents. In addition, it offers Smecta for the treatment of chronic and acute diarrhea, and pain linked to oesogastroduodenal conditions and colic; Forlax for constipation; and Fortrans/Eziclen for intestinal cleaning; Etiasa for inflammatory bowel diseases; and Tanakan to treat mild cognitive impairment related to age, pathophysiological deficiencies, vertigo, retinal deficits, acute or chronic hearing impairment, and tinnitus. Further, the company provides Adenuric for chronic hyperuricaemia; Prontalgine, an analgesic to treat moderate to severe pain; Buscopan, an antispasmodic; Suppositoria Glycerini, a laxative; and Mucothiol and Mucodyne, which are expectorants for cough and flu. The company has collaboration agreements with Arix Bioscience plc; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and Exelixis and Roche. Ipsen S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Ipsen S.A. is a subsidiary of Mayroy S.A.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.