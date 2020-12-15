Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) Shares Down 4.5%

Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 32,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 77,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40.

Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) Company Profile (CVE:CVB)

Compass Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Sikasso property that consists of ten exploration permits covering an area of 867 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

