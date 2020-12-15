comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 231,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 411,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

comScore Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.