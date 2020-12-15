Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

CFXTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from $1.15 to $1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

