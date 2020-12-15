Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.33 (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.332 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $5.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$1,668.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.35 billion and a PE ratio of 93.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,545.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,533.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52-week high of C$1,675.60.

Get Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) alerts:

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.4500019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,650.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.