Constellation Software Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

CNSWF opened at $1,308.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $746.28 and a 52-week high of $1,310.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,185.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,155.36.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,755.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

