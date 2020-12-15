ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Stock Price Up 1%

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) shares rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 211.50 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72). Approximately 367,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 263,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.69).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.43. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 3.11 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

About ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

