Contrasting EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnSync and NextEra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.05 -$12.97 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy $19.20 billion 7.50 $3.77 billion $2.09 35.19

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Volatility and Risk

EnSync has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 21.44% 10.79% 3.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EnSync and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy 0 5 9 0 2.64

NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $71.07, suggesting a potential downside of 3.37%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than EnSync.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. In addition, the company engages in the energy-related commodity marketing and trading activities. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in May 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

