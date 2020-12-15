Contrasting Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) & Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intrepid Potash and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 1 1 1 0 2.00 Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus price target of $7.37, indicating a potential downside of 54.94%. Centrus Energy has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.44%. Given Centrus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Centrus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $220.07 million 0.99 $13.63 million $1.00 16.35 Centrus Energy $209.70 million 1.20 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -8.26

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrepid Potash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -12.34% -4.43% -3.27% Centrus Energy 15.81% -10.64% 7.28%

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Intrepid Potash on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment offers Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company provides salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.