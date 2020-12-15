Contrasting SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and ProTek Capital (OTCMKTS:PRPM)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and ProTek Capital (OTCMKTS:PRPM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SS&C Technologies and ProTek Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 3 9 1 2.85 ProTek Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $69.23, indicating a potential downside of 3.16%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than ProTek Capital.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and ProTek Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 10.85% 20.10% 6.36% ProTek Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ProTek Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of ProTek Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SS&C Technologies and ProTek Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $4.63 billion 3.95 $438.50 million $3.62 19.75 ProTek Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ProTek Capital.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats ProTek Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, SS&C asset management solutions, Black Diamond wealth platform, Advent outsourcing services, Advent data solutions, ALPS advisors, and virtual data rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio accounting software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services that consist of consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About ProTek Capital

ProTek Capital, Inc. focuses on investing or acquiring software companies that are privately held or traded on the public markets. It has strategic partnership with Vortex Waterpipes. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

