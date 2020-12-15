Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) vs. Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Head to Head Survey

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) and Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conversion Labs and Powin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 10.08 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Powin Energy $5.17 million 9.38 -$15.54 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powin Energy has a beta of -3.05, suggesting that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Conversion Labs and Powin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Powin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Powin Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Powin Energy Company Profile

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

