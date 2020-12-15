Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) shares dropped 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 297,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 274,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) Company Profile (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy, municipal, and construction services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

