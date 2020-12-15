CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of CoreLogic worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,740,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,606,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,010,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,446,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,280,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of CLGX opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.