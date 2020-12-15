Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) versus Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Critical Contrast

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Cornerstone OnDemand 1 4 4 0 2.33

Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus target price of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Cornerstone OnDemand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $1.45 million 4.24 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.98 -$4.05 million $1.17 38.00

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Volatility & Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.15, suggesting that its stock price is 515% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -960.19% N/A -261.93% Cornerstone OnDemand -4.70% 51.19% 6.97%

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that provides data classification, governance, and discovery solutions across local devices, networks, the cloud, and databases for data that is at rest and in flight; and WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union. It also provides ARALOC Board Meeting Management Software, which enables the secure distribution of board materials to board members; DataExpress NonStop, a secure managed file transfer solution for the HPE NonStop platform; and DataExpress Open Platform, a secure managed file transfer solution for open platforms, such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux, and OSX, as well as sells ArcMail products. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. sells its software, content, and services directly through its sales force and indirectly through its domestic and international network of distributors. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

