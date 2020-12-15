Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) Trading Down 1.3%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.32. 134,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 99,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

About Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.