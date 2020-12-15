Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $91.00. 546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covivio in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Covivio alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05.

Covivio Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.