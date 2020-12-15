Cowen Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $83.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.16.

SHAK opened at $86.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,385 shares of company stock valued at $38,248,033. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 35.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,414,000 after buying an additional 787,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 644,910 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $18,124,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,730,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,667,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

