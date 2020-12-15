Cowen Boosts The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $41.00

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its target price increased by Cowen from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $557,398. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.