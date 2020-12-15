Cowen Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $83.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Cowen from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Shake Shack from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $86.73 on Monday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $95,848.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,530.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,385 shares of company stock valued at $38,248,033. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $2,387,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

