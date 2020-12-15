Credit Suisse Group Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after purchasing an additional 898,764 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

